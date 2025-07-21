Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has said police are investigating a break in at the house she shares with her husband - former Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland player Bradley Dack.

The incident at the couple’s Cheshire home occurred while Love Island star Olivia, 34, was in Spain filming a new television project, the PA news agency understands.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: “Our house got broken into last night and I just did a 5am gym sesh cause I need to get through some of the rage and I need to get ready for the busiest f****** day of my life.

“So obviously I can’t go into too much detail cause it’s like an open investigation now, but some scumbags basically smashed a second-floor window, went in.

“Security team got the notification within 30 seconds and were there in two minutes with dogs and the little scumbags ran off.

“They got some stuff, but they didn’t get what they came for and now I have to just show face, because it’s a really important work day, and I feel a bit tired.”

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood at the Black Tap UK party in London on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Black Tap) | Getty Images for Black Tap

In a post to her Instagram story, she added: “That’s why we pay through the nose for private security. On sight in 2 minutes with dog team.

“And the incredible NW (northwest) police force not far behind.

“We saw your faces, we have your foot prints, and finger prints.

“And sorry what you were looking for isn’t actually kept at the property.”

Attwood married footballer Dack, 31, in June 2023.

Greenwich born Dack currently plays for Gillingam, but also spent six years at Blackburn Rovers between 2017-2023 then a year at Sunderland A.F.C. between 2023 and 2024.

The couple appeared in the ITV reality TV show Olivia Marries Her Match, which followed the pair in the lead up to their wedding.

She was previously in a relationship with Chris Hughes whom she met on ITV dating show Love Island.

Cheshire Police have been approached for comment.