Officers want to find generous little girl who left heartfelt note on police van in Chorley

A nine-year-old left a heartfelt thank you note - and a few chocolate bars - on one of her local police vans.

The note, signed 'Eva Davies', read: "Dear emergency service worker, You do an outstanding job and work extremely hard. Mostly, thank you."

Picture by Chorley police

It was found on a van in Chorley yesterday, along with a Crunchie, Dairy Milk and Double Decker chocolate bar.

Police officers have now asked anyone who knows Eva to get in touch so that they can show their appreciation.

They said: "Yesterday a little note was left on some of our vehicles which has brightened up our day! If anyone knows Eva, if you can get I’m touch I’m sure we can arrange something in return!"