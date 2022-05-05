The old amusement park land was purchased by Lancaster City Council last year due to ‘great concern’ over lack of investment or development there over 20 years.

At the latest full meeting of the city council, cabinet member Green Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox revealed a number of commercial developers had shown interest in the Frontierland site.

In January this year, councillors expressed surprise when a news story and artist’s impressions of potential future restaurants, a hotel and town houses at Frontierland appeared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's old Frontierland amusement park.

The city council published an official statement on its own website saying a report in Lancashire Business View magazine about a ‘masterplan’ commission with Lancaster-based HPA Architects was ‘incorrect’.

Morecambe Bay Independent Coun Tricia Heath highlighted other Morecambe developments including the restoration of the Winter Gardens as a venue.

The trust behind the venue has been supported by the city council in its successful bid to secure culture sector recovery funds for building restoration and to help the wider regeneration of Morecambe.

Working with Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID, Lancaster City Council has agreed to act as the accountable body for the Morecambe Sparkle illuminations project.

Coun Heath’s report also highlighted the new Morecambe Vision group comprised of stakeholders and business associations interested in the future of Morecambe.

The group has been working on a co-ordinated vision for Morecambe that provides a foundation for future funding bids.