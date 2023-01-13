North west motor business Chorley Group has started the year on a positive by celebrating having won a Kia 2022 Customer Experience Award at the 2022 Kia Dealer Excellence Awards. The awards, which were announced on Tuesday, celebrate excellent customer experience and service throughout 2022, with sales, online reputation score and quick responses to customer queries all taken into account. Accepting the award was Adam Turner, Managing Director at Chorley Group, who said: “We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and winning this award is a fantastic way to start the year. It’s thanks to the hard work that our team has put into making sure every single client gets a quality experience that really sets us apart from other dealers. The industry had its fair share of challenges in 2022, with customers facing high energy prices and a financial crisis in our midst. To combat this, we ensured that our customers were at the forefront of our business to help them with their travel needs, whether servicing or repairing their existing car or purchasing a new or used Kia.”