North west motor business Chorley Group wins Kia 2022 Customer Experience Award
A Chorley motoring business has successfully ‘driven’ into the New Year by picking up a customer experience award.
North west motor business Chorley Group has started the year on a positive by celebrating having won a Kia 2022 Customer Experience Award at the 2022 Kia Dealer Excellence Awards. The awards, which were announced on Tuesday, celebrate excellent customer experience and service throughout 2022, with sales, online reputation score and quick responses to customer queries all taken into account. Accepting the award was Adam Turner, Managing Director at Chorley Group, who said: “We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and winning this award is a fantastic way to start the year. It’s thanks to the hard work that our team has put into making sure every single client gets a quality experience that really sets us apart from other dealers. The industry had its fair share of challenges in 2022, with customers facing high energy prices and a financial crisis in our midst. To combat this, we ensured that our customers were at the forefront of our business to help them with their travel needs, whether servicing or repairing their existing car or purchasing a new or used Kia.”
David Hart, Customer Experience Manager at Kia UK Limited added: “2022 was a challenging yet record-breaking year for Kia UK, reaching 100,000 sales for the first time. One element that remained a constant throughout the year was the quality of customer experience offered by Kia’s dealer partners. We are extremely proud of all our dealer partners, including CX Award winner Chorley Group, for making 2022 a success. We continue to invest and develop the Kia customer experience and we're excited to see what this year brings.”
Last year saw the launch of the fifth generation Sportage – the most popular Kia model now available with a range of electrified powertrains, available at Chorley Group to test drive and buy.
The group was founded by Andrew Turner in 1989 and in 1994, he took on his first new car franchise and established Chorley Nissan on Ackhurst Road.
The annual Kia Dealer Excellence Awards celebrate the best performers amongst the UK’s 191-strong Kia dealer partners, ranging from Sales and After Sales to Customer Experience and Dealer of the Year awards.