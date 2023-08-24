North West law firm hits charity fundraising target whilst helping local residents to make a Will

Butcher and Barlow, which has taken part in the Will Aid charity campaign since 1996, has raised a staggering £80,972 in that time.

The Will Aid campaign involves participating solicitors volunteering their time and expertise to write a basic Will, waiving their usual fees, and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the donations help Will Aid’s nine partner charities to continue their life-changing work both at home and abroad.

The team at Butcher and Barlow with their certificate

Tim Bailey, Partner and Head of Wills, Trusts and Estates at the firm, said: “We are delighted to continue to be involved in the Will Aid scheme. Being able to benefit so many worthwhile causes through doing what we do best is a privilege. This is just one of a number of reasons why we choose to donate our time for Will Aid. We also understand that every penny raised is reaching some of the most vulnerable individuals worldwide. Making a Will with a professional solicitor is one of the most important pieces of paperwork a person can complete and yet millions of people put it off.

“Taking part in the Will Aid scheme also benefits our clients – they can ensure they have new and up to date Wills whilst contributing towards the fundraising efforts of the important group of charities.”

Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies, for the nine partner charities since it launched in 1988.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid.

“Our nine partner charities rely on donations and the money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue life-changing work both here in the UK and around the world.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, said: “Thanks to the commitment of local solicitors that take part in the Will Aid campaign, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support, and local people who used the scheme have gained peace of mind thanks to having a will created by professionals.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Butcher & Barlow for their incredible efforts.”

Will Aid takes place every November and participating solicitors give their time and expertise to make a Will for clients, who are then invited to make a donation to Will Aid.

Donations support nine of the UK’s best-loved charities - ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Will Aid always needs more solicitors to take part, for more information about how to sign up visit www.willaid.org.uk.