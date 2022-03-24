From the start of next month, most people wanting to take a lateral flow test will have to buy one from a high-street pharmacy, where prices start at around £2 for a single kit.

The news was met with mixed responses from readers.

Here is what some of them had to say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gigi Lister said: "I’ve never had a test nor a vaccine and will continue that way.

"It’s all been government scaremongering from day 1 all about control."

Anita Taylor added: "Had vaccines and still do tests when I have been in crowded places and wear mask. Had Covid not nice my choice my family."

Lee Nelson jested: "Nope I’ll order wine and cheese like they did."

Of a different mindset was Pauline Thomas: "Covid is spreading again and if we don't isolate and can't afford the tests then we will start to be looking at lockdowns again."

While Dale Green said: "Absolutely not, every test ever done has been negative, just another scam not fleece us along with fuel prices and everything else."

Explaining that purse strings would have to be tightened due to the rapid increase in the cost of living, Lorraine Ward said: "Can’t afford to with everything going up."

Paul Hudson was of the opinion that "They were never free ffs paid for them through taxes."

Across Lancashire, Covid case rates are rising in all districts, with week-on-week increases of between 20 and 77 percent – but the spikes are generally less sharp than they were earlier in March.