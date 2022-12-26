News you can trust since 1886
Nolan Family: 24 of the Nolan family gathered to spend Christmas Day together at Lytham Hall

24 members of the Nolan family came together to spend Christmas Day inside Lytham Hall.

By Lucinda Herbert
57 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Nolan sisters shared photos on Twitter, along with comments about the ‘magical’ stately home, where they also met in 2021.

Linda Nolan said: “Another magical Christmas spent at Lytham Hall. Had the best time with the best people, with a spread that felt like we were in Downton Abbey”

Maureen Nolan said: “So great to have spent Christmas at Lytham Hall again, 24 of us together. Couldn’t think of anything better.”

Anne and Maureen Nolan inside Lytham Hall