Nolan Family: 24 of the Nolan family gathered to spend Christmas Day together at Lytham Hall
By Lucinda Herbert
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Nolan sisters shared photos on Twitter, along with comments about the ‘magical’ stately home, where they also met in 2021.
Linda Nolan said: “Another magical Christmas spent at Lytham Hall. Had the best time with the best people, with a spread that felt like we were in Downton Abbey”
Maureen Nolan said: “So great to have spent Christmas at Lytham Hall again, 24 of us together. Couldn’t think of anything better.”