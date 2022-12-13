Kian Devine , who attends Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School, climbed 365 walls last month at Mount Olympus Preston Wall Climbing Centre, to raise £450 to help buy toys for disadvantaged children this Christmas. He set out to reach a target of £500 to buy the toys, but surpassed this by raising a further £100, raising £600 for toys which he then donated to Saint Laurence’s Church in Chorley. This year he has also donated to the church, but has decided to also give half of the money to The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health - a charity that his grandfather Brian is raising money for this year whilst captaining The Fossils Golf Team at St Mellion Golf Club in Cornwall.

Kian's mother Claire said: "Myself and his father Gary are so proud of him for taking a whole month to complete the fundraising challenge and giving up his spare time so children can have toys this Christmas and also wanting to help his grandad as well. Kian wanted to complete another fundraising challenge and as he loves climbing he wanted to climb the height of Mount Olympus as that is his class name at Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School." Claire added: "Kian has been attending Preston Wall Climbing Centre at West View Leisure Centre for over a year and has loved learning how to climb and be-lay from the excellent instructors. Rob and his team at Preston Wall have been fantastic in supporting Kian with his fundraising mission. He will definitely be doing another fundraiser next year but is undecided yet as to how he will raise the money."