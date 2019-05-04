Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party spark huge crowd at AFC Fylde

A political rally held by Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party at AFC Fylde in Wesham has seen a large number of supporters turn out.

Around 2,000 people turned up to the event at the Mill Farm stadium to hear the MEP and former UKIP leader speak along with candidates from his party who will be standing in the upcoming European Elections held on May 23.

Nigel Farage appeared on stage at AFC Fylde

As well as Mr Farage and his candidates, the large crowd heard former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe give a speech.

Mr Farage was cheered on by the people who had turned out to the event with many waving placards for the Brexit Party, which was formed earlier this year.

The crowds also heard from the Brexit Party's North West candidates in this months European Elections.

