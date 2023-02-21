Nicola Bulley: Tragic loss of mum of two felt across Lancashire as tributes pour in from readers
While a nation stood on tenterhooks over the past three weeks hoping and praying for Nicola Bulley’s safe return, yesterday’s tragic announcement confirmed by police that she had been recovered from the River Wyre near St Michael’s was felt by all.
Trying to offer up some words of comfort to her family while they process their unimaginable grief, kind hearted Post readers paid tribute on Facebook amidst their own shock at the sad news:
Sheen Savarge-smythe: “Poor Nicola, so sorry for her family at this time.”
Sam Smith: “So sad. Feel so bad for the family.”
Angela Thomas: “This is so so sad. RIP Nicola.”
Sarah L Bellamy: “Nikki, you touched the hearts of so many people all over the world. I cannot begin to imagine the pain your family, children and friends are going through. Rest in peace beautiful. Sending all my love and prayers to you all.”
Leona Revie: “Really do feel for the family of Nicola and we hope she has the best send off with her loved ones.”
Shirley Roe: “So sad rest in peace.”
Linda Regan Moffatt: “Very sad - a long hard three weeks for her family and friends. RIP Nicola, just heart breaking.”
Emma Johnson: “May she rest in eternal peace.”
Laura Marie: “My deepest sympathy for your loss. Many prayers.”
Catherine Kirkham: “Rest in peace. So sorry for your loss.”
Denise Barrett: “RIP Nicola now at peace prayers and thoughts go to her children and her family and friends.”
Marie Valentine: “RIP and condolences to all the family.”
Paul Walmsley: “So terribly sad. Thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicola.”
Deb Mainwaring: “RIP Nicola.”
Karen Louise: “Such sad news.”
Fiona Ann Godward: “Heartbreaking RIP dear lady . Thoughts with the family.”
Michelle Louise Milnes: “Devastating outcome for Nicola and her family. RIP.”
Michelle England: “RIP Nicola. Condolences to the family.”
Karen Knowles: “Rest in peace beautiful lady. Condolences to your partner and family.”
Anne Chapman: “So awful sending love to ypu and girls and all the family.”
Kathleen Hilton: “Heartbreaking RIP Nicola. Condolences to all her family and friends.”
Michelle Mingham: “May she rest in peace. Let her family have closure. So so sad.”
Brenda Elizabeth Wicher: “My sincere condolences to the family, close friends and relatives.”
Annisa Alam: “RIP beautiful. Very sad news.”