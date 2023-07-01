The 45-year-old vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school and taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on January 27.

Nicola Bulley's inquest ruled her death an accident after drowning in the River Wyre

The search for Nikki and police investigation received nationwide coverage. Her family accused the press of having “taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits”.

The chief executive of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said the watchdog is considering the case but not currently planning to launch an investigation into some of the coverage.

Charlotte Dewar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can conduct editorial standards investigation where there are serious and systemic breaches of the Editors’ Code. I think at this point on this issue we aren’t there, but we are very actively looking at it. And, of course, should it be clear that that has transpired then we would take that step.”

Offered some examples of media coverage, Ms Dewar was asked if she is happy certain headlines were not an intrusion into Ms Bulley’s family.

