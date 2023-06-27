News you can trust since 1886
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Nicola Bulley latest: Paul Ansell sent text message asking ‘have you got lost?’ on morning she vanished

Paul Ansell rang his partner six times in seven minutes after she failed to return home.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

Paul Ansell sent his partner Nicola Bulley a WhatsApp message asking ‘have you got lost?’ after she failed to return from her morning walk.

Giving evidence on the second day of Nicola Bulley’s inquest, Mr Ansell told how he grew concerned when she failed to return home from walking the family dog, Willow.

He told how he rang his partner six times in seven minutes and also sent her a What’s App message: “Have you got lost?”

Nicola Bulley
Coroner Dr James Adeley also asked about any potential suicidal thoughts.

“There were a couple of throwaway comments during the blip period but nothing that gave me any concern,” replied Mr Ansell.

Dr Adeley also asked about Willow’s harness that was found halfway between the bench and the river.

“We always take the harness off Willow before going through the gate into the fields and carry that around the fields with us and put it back on her when you get back to the gate.

“She must have maybe put the phone on the bench and gone to put the harness back on Willow.”

The inquest - which started on Monday and is scheduled to last two days - had earlier had from a Home Office pathologist who gave Nicola’s case of death as drowning.

Related topics:Nicola BulleyHome Office