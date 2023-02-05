Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police warn against ‘unacceptable’ speculation about disappearance and appeal for dashcam footage.
Police officers working on the search for Nicola Bulley have warned against ‘unacceptable’ speculation, and abusive social media comments.
The comments had been aimed at a potential witness who the police were looking to speak to, who quickly came forward with information yesterday (Saturday) evening.
Lancashire police said: “The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.
Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible."
Police are also appealing for dash cam footage, from any drivers that were in the Blackpool Road/Garstang Road area of St Michael’s on Friday, January 27, between 9am and 10am – even if it doesn’t seem relevant.
“It is really important that we gather as much footage as possible in the area that morning so we can review every piece meticulously to establish whether Nicola can be seen.
We know from the footage we are currently reviewing, that this is a busy road, particularly at that time in the morning.
There will be many people who were in that area at the time who may not think they can help, we would urge you not to make that decision yourself and to come forward so we can have as much material as possible to assist the investigation.”
Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30. For immediate sightings call 999.