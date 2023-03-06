The GoFundMe was set up by Andy Lawson, a work colleague of Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell, on Tuesday, February, 21, the day after a body found in the River Wyre was confirmed as that of Nicola, who had been missing since January 27.

Andy was hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the girls, who are aged six and nine but the fundraiser raised four times within 48 hours and the goal was raised to £25,000.

By Monday, the total was more than £35,600, with more than 1,000 individual donations.

Nicola Bulley with her husband Paul

One of the latest, for £370, from a group of female runners in Formby, Merseyside, had the following message attached: "From all the Formby Stormers ladies running group – raised at a charity awards night on Friday. Sending all our love and condolences to the children, husband and family of Nicola xxx.”

The donations have come from all over. One from the USA said: "I am a 46-year-old mother and grandmother from Pittsburgh, PA in the USA and this story has broke my heart. I wish I had more to give.”

The organiser of the appeal, listed on the Go Fund Me site as ‘Friends of the Ansell Family’ wrote: “We are so grateful for all of the support the fundraiser has received thus far. Nikki was the most amazing person and has clearly impacted so many people. We are increasing the goal so that we can help the girls and Paul as much as possible. Thank you all again.”

The original post on the page reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.

"The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

