Nicola Bulley: Fundraiser for tragic mum's young daughters exceeds second goal as it tops £30,000

The GoFundMe was set up by Andy Lawson, a work colleague of Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell, on Tuesday, February, 21, the day after a body found in the River Wyre was confirmed as that of Nicola, who had been missing since January 27.

Andy was hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the girls, who are aged six and nine but the fundraiser raised four times within 48 hours and the goal was raised to £25,000.

By early Sunday, the total was more than £30,000, with more than 1,000 individual donations, including an anonymous contribution of £1,000.

Messages and yellow ribbon on the bridge in St Michael's as the search for Nicola Bulley went on while she was missing for more than three weeks.

The organiser, listed on the Go Fund Me site as ‘Friends of the Ansell Family’ wrote: “We are so grateful for all of the support the fundraiser has received thus far. Nikki was the most amazing person and has clearly impacted so many people. We are increasing the goal so that we can help the girls and Paul as much as possible. Thank you all again.”

The original post on the page reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.

"The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

Nicola Bulley with partner Paul Ansell

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so here.

Following the confirmation of Nicola’s death, her family said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now."