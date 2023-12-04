News you can trust since 1886
'Newsreel 23' event for Burnley Film Makers including footage of The Bank Of Dave film premiere and Burnley FC’s promotion a sell out

‘Newsreel 23,’ the annual film premiere for Burnley Film Makers was a sell out.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:17 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:17 GMT
Held at Higham Village Hall the evening looked back at events that took place in Burnley and the local area during the year.

Attended by both the mayors of Burnley and Pendle, Newsreel 23’ footage was shown of the The Bank Of Dave film premiere in January, the Colne Soapbox Derby, Burnley Canal Festival, Burnley FC’s Championship open-top bus tour through town and the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Burnley centre last week.

The film was made by members of Burnley Film Makers who meet weekly at Higham on Wednesday evenings. For more information go to

www.burnleyfilmmakers.org

