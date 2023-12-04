‘Newsreel 23,’ the annual film premiere for Burnley Film Makers was a sell out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at Higham Village Hall the evening looked back at events that took place in Burnley and the local area during the year.

Attended by both the mayors of Burnley and Pendle, Newsreel 23’ footage was shown of the The Bank Of Dave film premiere in January, the Colne Soapbox Derby, Burnley Canal Festival, Burnley FC’s Championship open-top bus tour through town and the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Burnley centre last week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film was made by members of Burnley Film Makers who meet weekly at Higham on Wednesday evenings. For more information go to