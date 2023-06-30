News you can trust since 1886
New takeaway, demolition, and a childrens care home: 7 planning applications launched in South Ribble over the past fortnight

It’s a busy time for development in South Ribble.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST

Plans for new homes, changes of use for buildings and demolitions have all come into the council’s planning department in the past fortnight.

Depending on their size, impact on the area, and the level of controversy, they will either be determined by planning officers, or by members of the planning committee.

We’ve picked out some of the most interesting and unusual applications. Click below to see what they are.

Plans have been entered to demolish the former Delta Wool Shop and replace it with a new house. In an application, the agent for the applicant states that a structural survey of the current building has been conducted and "as a linear structure, it has broken it's back".

1. 348 Chapel Lane, New Longton

Plans have been entered to demolish the former Delta Wool Shop and replace it with a new house. In an application, the agent for the applicant states that a structural survey of the current building has been conducted and "as a linear structure, it has broken it's back". Photo: Google

South Ribble Council has been asked to give a Lawful Development Certificate so this residential property can be used as a residential care home for two children aged eight to 18, supported by two staff.

2. 53 Bank Head Lane, Hoghton

South Ribble Council has been asked to give a Lawful Development Certificate so this residential property can be used as a residential care home for two children aged eight to 18, supported by two staff. Photo: Google

Asif Abbas wants permission to change this bridal shop into a hot food takeaway and to install an external extraction fan.

3. 16 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall

Asif Abbas wants permission to change this bridal shop into a hot food takeaway and to install an external extraction fan. Photo: Google

United Untities Water are seeking permission to demolish this storage building and construct a new concrete base.

4. Demolition in Enmie Lane, Leyland

United Untities Water are seeking permission to demolish this storage building and construct a new concrete base. Photo: UU/South Ribble Borough Council

