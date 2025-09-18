One of the new professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing this year has revealed that Blackpool inspired him to appear on the show.

Australian Julian Caillon is one of two new professional dancers to join the 23rd series of the show, which kicks off on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old dance star, who has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, said competing on Strictly was “a dream come true”.

“I never thought I would actually end up here. Literally from the other side of the world,” he added.

Indeed, Caillon says is what right here in Lancashire - Blackpool, of course, - that the Strictly stars first wowed him.

He said: “I remember being in Blackpool, in, I think it was 2014, and I watched Neil (Jones) and Katya (Jones) dance in the Blackpool final there.

“At the time I was dancing in under-21s, and watching these professionals, you know in the final of Blackpool, the biggest competition in the world. And now they’re my friends and they’re my co-workers. Life’s just crazy.”

New Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, Alexis Warr (left) and Julian Caillon (right). Credit: BBC | BBC

Speaking about this year’s celebrity hopefuls, Caillon revealed he already knew of former professional footballer Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and reality TV star Vicky Pattison.

The Australian said: “I’m a huge Chelsea fan so when I saw Jimmy, I was like: ‘Oh my goodness.’ One of my best mates actually named his dog Floydie after Jimmy Floyd.

“Also back home my experience of British culture was largely centred around Geordie Shore. I knew Vicky as well.”

Another of the new professional dancers on Strictly this year, admitted she was less familiar with the 15 celebrities taking part.

American ballroom dancer Alexis Warr said: “I’ve been working on my British culture.

“I didn’t know a lot of them, but then looked them up obviously, and it is an amazing line-up.

“They are so incredible, such great personalities, and I’m really excited to see how they do on the show.”

Warr, who has previously won the US version of the show, So You Think You Can Dance, also said it was “unreal” to now be competing in the original.

“It’s just been a complete dream, I’m constantly pinching myself,” she told BBC Breakfast.

Speaking of the launch show, which will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday evening, Warr said “It’s going to be an epic show” and revealed it will feature an underwater sequence.

She said of learning who her celebrity partner is: “I was screaming. I was really excited.”

Describing her experience of getting to know the cast and crew so far, Warr said: “Wow, unreal. It has been the wildest ride, absolutely crazy. It’s just such an iconic show – it’s the original.

“I feel like it hasn’t been two months since I’ve known them. I feel like I’ve known them for years and years. I feel very close.”