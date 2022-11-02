Thanks in part to a grant of £21,042 from NHS Charities Together, the Trust which runs the hospital has been able to invest in equipment to help people rehabilitate.

The new facilities will enhance the experience and outcomes for Core Therapy patients recovering from traumatic injury, surgery or ill-health including those who still suffer from the impact of Covid 19.

Inside the new gym

The gym will also be used to support the physical and mental health wellbeing of staff, with exercise classes as well as the potential for staff gym memberships.

"Streets ahead”

Physiotherapist Daniel Carroll said: “The gym gives patients an enhanced experience and aids their recovery. It is used by both pre-op and post op patients. The environment is now like a community gym which gives patients more confidence to transition their rehabilitation to their local gym.”

Patient Matt Parry from Adlington said: “This equipment is now streets ahead of the archaic equipment in the gym before. I am building my confidence in using the equipment with the support and clinical guidance of the Therapy staff and really hoping I can get back to doing the triathlons I enjoy much sooner.”

Matt and patient Megan Sutherland

Megan Sutherland from Leyland said: “I’ve been coming to the gym for a few months, following a broken tibia. The equipment is helping me to recover more quickly from the surgery, improving my cardio fitness and ensuring that I am sufficiently recovered to have ligament surgery soon.”

“Generous support of the public”

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We know this will have a life-changing and lasting impact, both physically and mentally, as patients embark upon their journey to recovery.”

Paula Wilson, Head of Charities at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust s, “We are delighted to fund these fantastic gym and rehabilitation facilities which will make a massive difference to the recovery of our patients. We are so grateful to NHS Charities Together for their grant which helped to make this project a reality, and to all our supporters for their generous donations.”

Physiotherapist Daniel Carroll and patient Matt Parry

What’s next?