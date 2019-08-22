New restaurant with aims of AA Rosettes to open in Preston's Winckley Square Hotel

Have your say

A Preston restaurateur is set to open a new eatery – with aims of becoming the city's first restaurant with AA Rosettes.

Mark O’Rourke, already the owner of The Otter’s Pocket pie and ale house and Fino Tapas, is taking over the restaurant at the Winckley Square Hotel in Camden Place.

Mark O'Rourke is set to open new restaurant 263 in the Winckley Square Hotel

The restaurant, which had until recently been run as Flanagan's Brasserie, will be renamed 263.

On the menu with be five course lunch and seven course evening meals – with menus to be seasonal and change every week.

“I don’t want to call it fine dining,” explained Mark.

Flanagan's Brasserie in the Winckley Square Hotel

“It will be to the highest level but we don’t want to come across as pretentious.

"There’s too many places where you have a nice meal but don’t feel comfortable. I don’t want that.

“The menu will change every week depending on what we can get.

"We want a good variety of dishes. Everything will be locally sourced.”

Winckley Square Hotel

Flanagan’s Brasserie, operated by Jayne Flanagan – who also owns the Mad Hatters Tea Shop in Longton – opened in February but had recently closed.

Ross Taylor, Operations Director at Walker & Williams – which owns Winckley Square Hotel – said the team is “very excited with the new concept”.

“Flanagan’s is temporarily closed while being re-branded and taken over by a new partner [Mark],” Mr Taylor added.

263 is set to open in the first week of September.

Mark recently sold Preston burger joint We Don’t Give a Fork to business partner Josh Woodhead.

Huddersfield-native Josh, who moved to Preston to study at the University of Central Lancashire, had already owned 20 per cent of the business prior to the full purchase.

He said: "I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of owning my own business.

"Having worked at We Don’t Give A Fork since it opened I’m hoping i can keep the things that make it a popular destination for burger lovers in Preston whilst adding my own ideas to improve it.

"I would like to thank Mark for the opportunity and wish him all the best with his new venture."

Regarding the future of 263, Mark added: “I’m really hopeful. We go in with Rosettes as our aim.

"Hopefully it will all work."