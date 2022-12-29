All main Lancashire bus operators are taking part in a scheme offering a maximum fare of just £2 for any single journey from January 1

It is part of the government's plan to ease the rising cost of living.

Passengers will benefit from three months of bus fares of no more than £2 for a single journey as part of the Department for Transport’s new fares initiative.

All adult, concession and child single tickets on eligible routes will be capped at £2, with any single tickets previously cheaper than this remaining the same price. School only buses are not part of the scheme.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: "This new government initiative will help people at a time where money needs to stretch further and at the same time aims to reduce car use and encourage people onto more sustainable public transport.

"I’d urge people to take advantage of the £2 flat fare promotion which offers a great saving on many of the fares currently in place.

"This initiative will help to support our Bus Service Improvement Plan as we start to deliver on our local priorities with Lancashire bus operators and Blackburn with Darwen council in 2023."

