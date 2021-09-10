New police drone Chase named in memory of Heysham explosion victim George Hinds takes to the skies

A competition was run a couple of months back, asking youngsters across the county to help police find a name for the Drone Team’s new ‘quick deploy’ drone.

The name ‘Chase’ was initially suggested by Joshua Heaney, aged three, from Cleveleys, as it is the name of a character in his favourite TV programme, Paw Patrol.

It was eventually chosen as the winning entry as a way of honouring the memory of two-year-old George Arthur Hinds, who died as a result of a gas explosion in Heysham in May this year, and who had also loved Paw Patrol.

Sgt Andy Barlow with drone competition winner Joshua Heaney, aged three.

The drone was officially given its new moniker as Joshua was invited to police headquarters to meet the drone team and see Chase in action.

He also sat in the team’s car – with blue lights on, of course - and was given a goody bag of Paw Patrol and police-themed goodies.

Sgt Andy Barlow of the Drone Team, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome Joshua and his family to Lancashire Police HQ today, to show them how all the drone kit works and let him see it all in action.

“We are pleased the drone officially has a name now and would like to thank Joshua for his suggestion. We hope the drone will do a lot of ‘chasing’ here in Lancashire, whether that is hunting down suspects of crime, locating missing people or overseeing major events.

Drone competition winner Joshua Heaney, aged three, with a police officer watching the new drone he named Chase.

“The name was chosen in memory of George Hinds, who died earlier this year and our thoughts very much remain with his family and friends. We continue to send them our deepest condolences at this awful time.”