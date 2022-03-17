New play area opens to public at Strawberry Valley Park at Bent Lane, Leyland

Jo Hindle-Taylor and Nicola Peet from the Strawberry Valley Friends group alongside their daughters, Isabel, Edie and Felicity, cut the ribbon after working tirelessly to secure £30,000 from the Lancashire Environment Fund which went towards making the new play area a reality.

Jo said: “To see all the children making a be-line for the play area after school, instead of watching TV and gaming is wonderful.

"The children all play together, make new friends and can’t wait to get on all the new equipment. People have commented on the buzz of the park which has brought high community spirit.

New £175,000 play area opens to public

"The area has needed the park for years and it’s a major improvement for all”.

South Ribble Council provided the capital funding for the play area and will continue to develop the site with hedge planting, new footpaths, landscaping, and a dementia garden which will be an addition to the play area.

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Council said:It’s been a long time coming but well worth the wait. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen, particularly the Friends of Strawberry Valley Group who have worked so hard to make this amazing play area a reality.

“This will be a great asset for the community for generations to come and I’m so pleased that we have been able to bring this forward along with a raft of other play areas across the borough.”

The new play area has state-of-the-art facilities for children seven years and over and boasts a complimentary ball court. Accessible facilities are also available ensuring that even more children can play safely.

School children from Leyland Methodist Junior School were able to play on the equipment and one young girl, Isabel, told us how she felt about the new play area opening:

"I really like the new park because I just love messing around and playing. The monkey bars and the carousel are my favourite parts of the park, and I will play with my friends every day.”