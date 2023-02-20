After being given the go-ahead in November 2020, work started last year on the state-of-the-art 90-bed care home development at The Strawberry Fields Digital Hub on Euxton Lane to include a new three-storey care home developed by Evermore Care Homes with shops, a cinema, beauty salon, café and ice cream parlour. An application has now been put forward by Vestar Group Ltd on Tuesday, January 24, to Chorley Council to include trees of up to 4.25 metres in height and shrubs in a position still to be decided.

The £8.4 million Strawberry Fields Digital Hub was officially handed over to Chorley Council in May 2019 after more than six months of work. The complex will boast state-of-the-art facilities and the fastest broadband available as well as on-site digital business support and a university advisor giving businesses an advantage over others. The site offers 40,000sq ft office space which includes hot desks, micro pods, flexible desks and more traditional office suites and mix of meeting and training rooms will be on site offering workshop facilities as well as a networking zone.

An architect's impression of how the Chorley care home will look

In November 2019, the £8.4m Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, across from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, opened for the digital and creative industry across central Lancashire. The site is owned and managed by Chorley Council, with £4.1m of the building funded by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund. The hub has a high capacity server and super-speed broadband, hot desks, micro pods, flexible desks and more traditional office suites, as well as a mix of meeting and training rooms for workshop facilities and networking. In June 2021 it welcomed new tenants to join the already thriving community, with companies such as Ultimaker, Brick Technology and Institute of British Sign Language.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said at the time: “We’re thrilled to welcome more businesses to Strawberry Fields Digital Hub. Despite a challenging year for businesses, it is nice to see that some businesses are experiencing growth and their move to Strawberry Fields Digital Hub will help them continue to do this."

A decision is expected on the application by Tuesday, March 21.

