Mother Hubbard's, which has branches across the UK, will welcome customers at its new premises at 41 Blackpool Road on Saturday (October 28).

Preston’s new outlet will be predominantly a takeaway rather than a restaurant, although it will include limited seating for eight people.

The incredible offer – the price it cost when the firm first opened in Bradford in 1972 – will be available to the first 1,000 customers, for one day only.

Once a thousand customers have come through the door, the shop will shut for the day before reopening with normal prices from Sunday onwards.

The offer is restricted to one regular portion of fish and chips only per customer and any items such as mushy peas or curry sauce will cost extra.

Given the anticipated demand on the day, Mother Hubbard’s are taking no chances.

Security will be present on the day

There will be security on the door to oversee things, barriers to prevent any possible queue jumping and a cuddly Mother Hubbard mascot to keep people amused.

The Mother Hubbard menu includes all the traditional chip shop fare as well as other options such as burgers, tacos and jacket potatoes.

Chris Farnell, a head fryer in Bradford who works for the Mother Hubbard’s franchise, said: “We’re used to these openings now so it’s like a well oiled machine

"We’re expecting a lot of interest so it will be very well organised this Saturday – including security.

"It’s not every day you can buy fish and chips for 45 pence in 2023, after all.

"This is our way of giving back to the community and every shop we open is specific to the place – so the pictures on the walls of this one are all about Preston.

"We’re confident we can keep loyal customers because we offer the best ingredients and our service is second to none.”