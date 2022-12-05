Morecambe Bay Chowder Company are the newly announced winners of the Booths Accelerator scheme.

Last month, the business also won the Creative Innovation Award at the Bay Business Awards organised by the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by founder and creator, Pete Stephenson, Morecambe Bay Chowder Company serves up coastal comfort food celebrating the produce of the bay.

Morecambe Bay Chowder Company wins the Creative Innovation Award at the Bay Business Awards last month.

Pete, a former physics teacher, started the company in 2021, after crowd funding to start a food business celebrating the produce of Morecambe Bay. He’s been selling his hearty traditional chowder – locally sourced coastal comfort food – from a solar powered bike operating from various points across Morecambe and Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Booths team will now help Pete scale up and develop his unique recipe providing technical, manufacturing, and wider business support. The Booths judges were also impressed by his solar powered bike and authentic marketing.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Booths,” said Pete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

!Morecambe has a remarkable history and rich fishing heritage. As well as supporting our business, we are hoping Booths can help us spread the word about all that our wonderful Bay has to offer.”

The Accelerator scheme was launched to celebrate Booths’ 175th year of retailing to provide a legacy for the next generation of food businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad