New look Jaguar Landrover showroom, building on Total Fitness car park and more: 8 Preston planning applications registered this week

A host of new development is earmarked for Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:32 GMT

Among applications registered with the city council this week are plans to convert a former Muslim Cultural Centre into a home of multiple occupancy, plans to build industrial units on a gym car park, and to create new homes from farm buildings.

Cassidy and Ashton has made an outline application for the construction of a new building comprising of two trade counter units on car parking space to the north of Total Fitness. Should it be approved, there would also be a reconfigured internal access road, new HGV layby, relocated bin store and mechanical plant compounds.

Plans have been entered to build a bungalow land to the rear of 55 Longridge Road, following the demolition of an existing garage.

The owner of 5 Ash Grove wants permission to turn the semi-detached house into two self-contained flats with external alterations, a single storey side extension, and associated parking spaces.

