A host of new development is earmarked for Preston.
Among applications registered with the city council this week are plans to convert a former Muslim Cultural Centre into a home of multiple occupancy, plans to build industrial units on a gym car park, and to create new homes from farm buildings.
To find out more about what developers are proposing, check out the pages below.
1. Planning applications
Some highlights from this week's planning portal. Photo: various
2. Car park at Total Fitness, Strand Road, Preston
Cassidy and Ashton has made an outline application for the construction of a new building comprising of two trade counter units on car parking space to the north of Total Fitness.
Should it be approved, there would also be a reconfigured internal access road, new HGV layby, relocated bin store and mechanical plant compounds. Photo: Google
3. Land to rear of 55 Longridge Road, Ribbleton
Plans have been entered to build a bungalow land to the rear of 55 Longridge Road, following the demolition of an existing garage. Photo: Google
4. 5 Ash Grove, Preston
The owner of 5 Ash Grove wants permission to turn the semi-detached house into two self-contained flats with external alterations, a single storey side extension, and associated parking spaces. Photo: Hayes Architects/Preston City Council