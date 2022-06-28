Scores of people will stage a demonstration outside the local Post Office run by Nathan Jones and Daniel Cooper.

The pair have been targeted since buying the shop in New Longton near Preston in January.

Now villagers have decided to take to the streets at 6pm tonight after the latest abuse - an anonymous card attacking them for hoisting the rainbow Pride flag over the garage next to their shop.

The flag is flying for Pride Month.

"It's 2022 for pity sake, not 1950," said Kirsty Taylor who works with Nathan and Daniel in the store on Station Road.

"They are lovely lads and they don't deserve to be treated like this."

The couple took over the Post Office and store after local character Tony Scott and his wife Barbara retired after 38 years.

The rainbow flag flies proudly on the Post Office at New Longton.

"Nathan and Daniel have had a bit of abuse for a few different things," explained Kirsty.

"But this latest attack is just appalling. I couldn't believe it and neither can lots of people who come into the shop.

"This gathering tonight is the idea of the villagers, not us. The response in support of Nathan and Daniel has been incredible. It has really shocked the village.

"Villagers have said they just want to show they support the lads and that homophobia has no place in New Longton, or anywhere else."

The card which sparked tonight's protest.

Nathan and Daniel preferred not to speak about the incident. Kirsty admitted: "They are both quite shocked."

Almost 150 messages had been posted on Facebook by yesterday.

Posters used words like "unbelievable, cowardly, hateful, disgraceful and disgusting," to describe the actions of the person who sent to card.

It read: "Get that revolting flag down. This is a Christian village (three churches) and children pass by. What kind of morons are you?"

Preston Pride wrote: "This is a truly shocking and saddening post to see in our local community.

"We are proud to see so many people from the LGBTQ+ community and allies standing up to this hate incident and we fully support reporting the incident to the police.