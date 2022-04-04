This year however the mother and daughter duo celebrated her 102nd birthday last Thursday in the Brambles Care Home surrounded by family and friends.

Pauline said: "To see her reach 102 is really extraordinary. She is so strong and always fights back, it is truly amazing."

Born March 31, 1920 in Leeds, May was one of five children.After leaving school aged 14 she became a shorthand typist, working in the offices of a munitions factory during WW2.She married in 1941 and had two daughters - Barbara in 1943 and Pauline in 1946.After being widowed in 1946 she remarried in 1951 to Eric.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo Neil Cross; Brambles Resident May Lister turns 102, with her daughter Pauline

She who enjoyed many holidays driving through France into Spain and also sailed with her husband, sister and brother-in-law (in his yacht) from Christchurch in Dorset down the coast of France, into and through the Canal du Midi to the Mediterranean and down to Ibiza which took three months.In 2016 she moved from Christchurch to The Brambles Care Home to be near Pauline, where she is looked after very well in the home.

She also loved tending to her garden has a vast knowledge of all things plants.

The Brambles care home is specifically designed to provide high-quality residential care to the elderly, including those individuals living with dementia.

Photo Neil Cross; Brambles Resident May Lister turns 102

A team of qualified and dedicated staff focus on the individual needs of residents and are committed to providing professional and respectful care with the resident at the heart of everything they do.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.