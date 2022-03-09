Homebuilder Russell Armer Homes has started building work on 65 two to four bedroom homes, as well as one bedroom apartments, at its Bowland Fold development in the village of Halton, near Lancaster.

As part of the development, 13 affordable homes will be created for people with links to the local area and a significant sum of money will be granted to Lancaster City Council and ring fenced for the local community through the Government’s New Homes Bonus Scheme.

In addition, 1.67 hectares of public open green space - which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the overall development area - will be created and will include a children’s play area. And there will be tree planting and a biodiversity scheme implemented.

Improvements will be made to the existing watercourse running through the site to provide one central, biodiverse ‘blue-green’ corridor to help manage and hold back surface water from existing homes.

Nicky Gordon, managing director of Russell Armer Homes, said: “We listened to what residents would like as part of the Bowland Fold development, and we’re proud to be providing so many key amenities and facilities to boost the local area.