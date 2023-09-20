New houses, Green Belt land, and business expansion: 7 planning applications registered with South Ribble Borough Council in the past week
Plans for new houses dominate the South Ribble planning list this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Across the borough there are people looking to build homes in their gardens or on land they own – some on land classified as Green Belt.
Elsewhere, businesses are seeking permission to expand, there’s farmers looking to build slurry lagoons, and trees with a preservation order need pruning.
We’ve picked out some of the applications that might interest you. See the pages below.
