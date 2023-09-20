News you can trust since 1886
New houses, Green Belt land, and business expansion: 7 planning applications registered with South Ribble Borough Council in the past week

Plans for new houses dominate the South Ribble planning list this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Across the borough there are people looking to build homes in their gardens or on land they own – some on land classified as Green Belt.

Elsewhere, businesses are seeking permission to expand, there’s farmers looking to build slurry lagoons, and trees with a preservation order need pruning.

We’ve picked out some of the applications that might interest you. See the pages below.

Some of the planning applications received by South Ribble Borough Council in the last week

1. Planning applications

Some of the planning applications received by South Ribble Borough Council in the last week Photo: Google

It is proposed to build a detached 1.5 storey dwelling two parking spaces on land adjacent to 368 Brindle Road.

2. 368 Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

It is proposed to build a detached 1.5 storey dwelling two parking spaces on land adjacent to 368 Brindle Road. Photo: Google

Permission In principle is being sought for up to one dwelling on garden land at the rear of Malasia in Park Avenue.

3. Malasia, Park Avenue, New Longton

Permission In principle is being sought for up to one dwelling on garden land at the rear of Malasia in Park Avenue. Photo: Google

An outline application has been made to build one pair of semi-detached houses in the garden space of 351 Gregson Lane.

4. 351 Gregson Lane

An outline application has been made to build one pair of semi-detached houses in the garden space of 351 Gregson Lane. Photo: Google

