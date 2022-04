The new Penwortham footbridge that crosses a stream on the south bank of the River Ribble opened yesterday much to the delight of walkers.

After the old bridge structure had been dislodged and demolished following Storm Ciara, work began on the new timber footbridge in February this year.

In 2020, Lancashire County Council pledged £201,250 for the project after receiving an extra £15.9m from the Department for Transport.

