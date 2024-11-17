When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

11 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Recent food hygiene scores for Lancashire businesses Some of the businesses that were given a new food hygiene score for November.

2 . Bradley Cafe Bradley Cafe, at Hodge House Community Centre, Regent Street, Nelson, was given the highest score of five after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3 . St Bs Cafe St Bartholomews Community Grocery St Bs Cafe St Bartholomews Community Grocery, at 28 Church Street, Colne, was given five out of five after assessment on November 8.

4 . The Sportsman The Sportsman at 464 Market Street, Whitworth, Rochdale, Lancashire, was also give a five out of five on October 30.