New food hygiene ratings given to 11 Lancashire businesses ranking from as high as five stars to one

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2024, 17:04 GMT
11 businesses including an Italian, a deli, a pub and a takeaway have been given new food hygiene ratings with one receiving only one star.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

11 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Bradley Cafe, at Hodge House Community Centre, Regent Street, Nelson, was given the highest score of five after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

St Bs Cafe St Bartholomews Community Grocery, at 28 Church Street, Colne, was given five out of five after assessment on November 8.

The Sportsman at 464 Market Street, Whitworth, Rochdale, Lancashire, was also give a five out of five on October 30.

