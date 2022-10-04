The awards for 2022 will now see around 65 businesses from across Lancashire progressing to the next stage of the competition in 21 categories.

What are the Lancashire Tourism Awards?

Organised by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s tourist board and destination management organisation, these awards give a vital platform to tourism endeavours in the county..

Last year's Lancashire Tourism Awards finals

The awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses, revealing the brightest and best stars working in Lancashire tourism today.

Where and when will the finals take place?

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 will be held at the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, on Tuesday February 7, 2023 and will bring together 400 guests from across Lancashire’s leisure and hospitality industry as well as guests and stakeholders.

What they say

Brindle Distillery Director and Master Distiller, Mark Long. Inset is Cuckoo Supernova Gin.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said of this year’s awards: “To see so many quality events returning after the last 2 years and entering the awards is true testament to the determination of the industry to bounce back and create incredible experiences for visitors and residents of the county. If there was ever a good sign that Lancashire tourism is bouncing back, it is in the calibre and creativity of this year’s finalists in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

“The Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre is the first major building development to happen on the Winter Gardens complex since the construction of the Opera House in 1939 and is one of the largest venues of its kind in the north of England.

“The level of investment which has gone into the facility, leading the way for even bigger conferences and exhibitions to take place right here in Lancashire is incredible and we are excited to be holding the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 there.

“Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses are nothing short of remarkable in their resilience and innovation and we look forward to celebrating with all the finalists and our supporters at this stand-out event in the new year.”

Announcing their support as Destination Sponsor, Visit Blackpool, Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted that the Lancashire Tourism Awards are coming back to Blackpool, the UK’s most popular seaside destination.

“For us, tourism is a billion pound industry and one that supports tens of thousands of local jobs. I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the best that the county has to offer."

Large Event of the Year Award

British Textile Biennial, East Lancashire

Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool

Highest Point Festival, Lancaster

Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway

Small Event of the Year Award

British Country Music Festival, Blackpool

Chorley Flower Show

Dino Day, Lancaster

Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool

Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton-in-Craven

Taste Lancashire Producer Award

Brindle Distillery, Chorley

Goosnargh Gin

Lancaster Brewery Spirits Company

Morecambe Bay Chowder

Unsung Hero Award

Jenna Bullows, Assistant Manager, The Whitehall Hotel and Distillery

Sharon Jones, Hall Director, Samlesbury Hall