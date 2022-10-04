New Finalists and an exciting new venue announced for the 2022 Lancashire Tourism Awards
More finalists have been announced in the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 – and an exciting new venue has been confirmed as well.
The awards for 2022 will now see around 65 businesses from across Lancashire progressing to the next stage of the competition in 21 categories.
What are the Lancashire Tourism Awards?
Organised by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s tourist board and destination management organisation, these awards give a vital platform to tourism endeavours in the county..
Most Popular
-
1
Meet some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in September
-
2
74-year-old Preston woman waits nearly two years on cancer diagnosis after being told it was "just her age"
-
3
Lancashire yellow warning: Met Office issues weather alert for strong winds covering Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Lancaster and Preston
The awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses, revealing the brightest and best stars working in Lancashire tourism today.
Where and when will the finals take place?
The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 will be held at the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, on Tuesday February 7, 2023 and will bring together 400 guests from across Lancashire’s leisure and hospitality industry as well as guests and stakeholders.
What they say
Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said of this year’s awards: “To see so many quality events returning after the last 2 years and entering the awards is true testament to the determination of the industry to bounce back and create incredible experiences for visitors and residents of the county. If there was ever a good sign that Lancashire tourism is bouncing back, it is in the calibre and creativity of this year’s finalists in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.
“The Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre is the first major building development to happen on the Winter Gardens complex since the construction of the Opera House in 1939 and is one of the largest venues of its kind in the north of England.
“The level of investment which has gone into the facility, leading the way for even bigger conferences and exhibitions to take place right here in Lancashire is incredible and we are excited to be holding the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 there.
“Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses are nothing short of remarkable in their resilience and innovation and we look forward to celebrating with all the finalists and our supporters at this stand-out event in the new year.”
Announcing their support as Destination Sponsor, Visit Blackpool, Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted that the Lancashire Tourism Awards are coming back to Blackpool, the UK’s most popular seaside destination.
“For us, tourism is a billion pound industry and one that supports tens of thousands of local jobs. I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the best that the county has to offer."
Large Event of the Year Award
British Textile Biennial, East Lancashire
Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool
Highest Point Festival, Lancaster
Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway
Small Event of the Year Award
British Country Music Festival, Blackpool
Chorley Flower Show
Dino Day, Lancaster
Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool
Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton-in-Craven
Taste Lancashire Producer Award
Brindle Distillery, Chorley
Goosnargh Gin
Lancaster Brewery Spirits Company
Morecambe Bay Chowder
Unsung Hero Award
Jenna Bullows, Assistant Manager, The Whitehall Hotel and Distillery
Sharon Jones, Hall Director, Samlesbury Hall
Jeremy Rowlands, Owner, PLAU