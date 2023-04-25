New Eaves Lane GP surgery opens at £5.2m Tatton Gardens investment
A new GP surgery at Tatton Gardens £5.2m extra care scheme development in Chorley has opened its doors.
The state-of-the-art practice opened its doors yesterday at the south end of Eaves Lane which faces out onto the main road where the main entrance is located. It is part of the 62-apartment development which provides accommodation for the over 55s which includes onsite amenities such as the surgery and pharmacy, a community cafe and a hair salon.
The surgery will house a resident GP on site, and a clinical team of practice nurses including a specialist respiratory nurse and a healthcare assistant. Patients of the former Eaves Lane surgery site will be automatically registered at the new site, which will shortly be accepting new patient registrations
Take a look inside.