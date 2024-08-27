Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former homeless mother from Preston is preparing for the grand premiere of a documentary depicting her journey to success at Leicester Square tomorrow evening.

Mum of three Dani Wallace from Preston is the founder of The Big Festoon, the fastest-growing business and personal development event in the UK and she is this week releasing a documentary to chart her journey from “humble beginnings” to “stadium-filling success”.

In 2008, Dani found herself being a homeless single mum - relying on friends' sofas and sleeping in the car - after leaving an abusive relationship with her two children at the time.

Dani, now 40, then spent the next five years rebuilding her life, and as she felt stronger, she started to share her experiences in a bid to shine a light for others.

She started to broadcast on Facebook live to sell mascara as a side hustle whilst also gigging as a professional singer and training to build a business as a motivational speaker and coach.

Having founded her ‘edutainment’ event company The Big Festoon, Dani, who has since remarried and had another child, saw her business events quickly grow, going from a small gathering of 70 to selling out stadiums.

The explosive growth of Dani's company has led to its story being captured in a documentary called The Festoon Effect which is premiering at the Leicester Square Vue cinema at 7pm tomorrow (August 28).

40-year-old Dani Wallace from Preston has gone from being a homeless single mum to the owner of an events company selling out stadiums. | submit

What has Dani said about her business?

Dani said: "At the heart of The Big Festoon’s meteoric rise is a commitment to creating a space where diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but foundational pillars.

"The Big Festoon is like no other event in the business calendar. It's fun, energetic, and thought provoking all at the same time.

“The atmosphere is indescribable - anything goes. It is intentionally inclusive. We welcome everyone and actively welcome guests who are neurodivergent, LGBTQIA+ or disabled, along with members of the black community, having made sure we have created a safe environment for them with active representation, good accessibility throughout the venue, sensory breakout areas, captioned screens, and things like non gendered toilets and pronoun badges if people wish to use them. I am here to change the game for business events."

What has The Big Festoon achieved so far?

Dani says The Big Festoon has become a beacon for change-makers and business leaders who believe in the power of diverse voices and inclusive communities.

Her event launch for the 2025 Big Festoon sold out at a capacity of 600 tickets in 48 hours - banking Dani over £100K and pushing her over the £1m earning marker since 2019.

The Preston business woman added that the Big Festoon's rise solidifies its place as not just an event, but a movement that encourages us all to do more, be more, and support one another in our journeys.

The promotional poster for The Festoon Effect, a documentary depicting Dani's journey to success. | submit

What is the documentary?

The Festoon Effect, is a documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and triumphs of building an inclusive business event.

The film follows Dani as she navigates the complexities of organising a large-scale event while staying true to her mission of inclusion and representation.

The documentary highlights the importance of diversity in driving innovation, creativity, and growth, and showcases the stories of individuals who have found their voice through The Big Festoon, demonstrating the profound impact that inclusive spaces can have on personal and professional development.

The premiere, which is being held at Vue Cinema in Leicester Square with a post-screening Q&A session hosted by TV presenter Remel London, is not just a celebration of the event’s success but a call to action for the business and entrepreneurial community.

The Festoon Effect was filmed by Clue Content and Executive Produced by Dani Wallace, by whom all rights are reserved.

What is next for The Big Festoon?

As The Big Festoon continues to grow, Dani says the focus remains on expanding its reach and impact.

The upcoming 2026 event at Manchester's AO Arena, with a goal of 10,000 delegates, is a testament to the demand for a business event that prioritises inclusion, empowerment, and community.

The team are also actively seeking a production partner to chart the next stage of journey to AO Area in Manchester and interested parties should contact [email protected] for more information.