New documentary about Preston band Tin Gods airing on TV this weekend

Nevermind the Oasis reunion, a new documentary is airing on TV this weekend all about a Preston band’s emotional road to reconciliation.

Formed in 1992, Tin Gods were regulars on the touring circuit both in Lancashire and across the UK for over a decade, performing in iconic venues such as the Night and Day Cafe in Manchester and The Garage in London.

At their height, they headlined the local stage and warmed up for The Verve at the 1995 Heineken Festival with Tin God member Antony Homer recalling: “We had to play some extra songs because their manager came over and said there was a problem with Richard Aschroft, he was a bit worse for wear apparently.”

But just like their fellow 90s northern band, Oasis, a fall out in the 2000s led to Tin God’s break-up, which lasted for 15 years until a chance meeting brought them all together again and their journey to a reunion has now all been captured on a documentary, airing this weekend.

Tin Gods in 2002 | Archive

Looking back at the band’s history, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Antony said: “We had done well and then as careers and relationships began to creep into it, it got harder and harder. Unfortunately I took on a job running a pub with my partner, I was the head-chef, and it just got too much so it ended up with me having a big spat with the rest of the band and depending on what side you are, I left or I was sacked!

“We didn’t speak to each other for 15 years and these were my best friends, we were best men at each other's weddings. Then in 2020, I had a random chance meeting with Dom, our old manager, and next thing we know, we’re in a little rehearsal room and the original band is back together.”

Officially reforming after the Covid lockdown in 2022, the four original Tin Gods, now all in their early 50s, added a new member to their Preston based band so their line-up now includes Antony, Steve Annand (lead singer and guitarist), Ben Halsey (drums), Paul Annand (bass guitar) and Steven Whittle (lead guitarist).

The current Tin Gods line-up L to R: Paul Annand, Antony Homer, Steven Whittle , Ben Halsey and Steve Annand. Credit: Derren Lee Poole | Derren Lee Poole

But how did a documentary come about?

Antony explains that for the last four years, he has been studying Fine Art at UCLan and one day he struck up a conversation with MA Film student Mariusz Kuczaj, who thought the band’s story would make an interesting documentary.

Person based father of six Antony said: “Before we knew it, he and a few others were following us around with cameras and lights. They recorded our first get back together gig, and then various other gigs in and around Preston.

“The story is that I was very ill once I quit, I had to really fight back from a chronic pain disorder which was hard, it required a lot of medication so I have memory loss - and the same for Steve, he’s had many problems - but we’ve overcome it all and that’s the story of the documentary.

“It’s a true story about true friends and music - how music can help bring people back together and reform that same strong bond which is there again.”

Tin Gods performing at The Ferret. Credit: Derren Lee Poole | Derren Lee Poole

How did it feel to be filmed for a documentary?

Antony said: “Strange, I started to get scared to go to the toilet in case a camera would pop out! I would turn around after unloading the car for a rehearsal and there would be a film crew standing there. But by the end of it, we just got used to it.

“Then when it came to watching the documentary, it was very very very overwhelming because it’s incredibly well done.”

Where and when will the documentary air?

The documentary, appropriately titled ‘The Tin Gods’, airs on Sky channel 186 at 7:00pm on Sunday, or you can find it on the streaming service Ayozat.

For anyone interested in making an evening out of it, the Sir Tom Finney Pub in Penwortham - the band’s local - will be showing the Tin Gods on all their screens.

Antony said: “We’re all going down to the Tom Finney to watch it, we’ve booked a table for twenty people so if you want to come, we recommend you book!”