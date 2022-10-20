North West home builder Laurus Homes is inviting local charities and organisations to apply for funding of up to £25,000 as it launches the Laurus Community Fund Foundation in Chorley. Laurus is inviting groups to apply for grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 as part of its commitment to supporting the communities where they are building.

Community members will be invited to vote on shortlisted applications during December and January. The successful organisations will receive the funding in February 2023.

Zac Worthington, Head of Sales at Laurus Homes said: “At Laurus we think of ourselves as much more than a home builder, we want to invest in the communities where we have homes and support the charities and groups that are doing great work in and around our developments.”

Local charities and organisations can apply for funding for grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000

Communities Manager Zoe Taylor added: “We are encouraging local groups and charities to apply for funding who have a focus on a number of priority areas.

"These include children and young people, maximising income and reducing costs, physical and mental wellbeing and helping residents feel more connected with their local community.

“Eligible organisations will be community and voluntary sector groups, registered charities, a recognised form of social enterprise, a recognised form of co-operative or mutual, school, college or other educational establishment.”

The quality homes builder in the North West of England is currently building 122 new two, three and four-bedroom homes at Saxon Fields in Chorley.