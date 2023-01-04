Ch Insp Hannan has moved to Neighbourhood Policing after being the chief inspector for response in Blackpool and Fylde for 18 months.

He started his policing career at Blackpool as a PC back in 2003 and has worked through every response and neighbourhood policing rank at Blackpool.

Throughout his career, he has always endeavoured to make the role of operational staff easier, and still sees this as his core role, along with delivery for local communities.

Chief Insp Dave Hannan.

Former neighbourhood chief inspector for Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre, Ch Insp Dave Britton, will be moving to response chief inspector for the same area.

Ch Insp Hannan said: “Neighbourhood policing is a key part of how we police our streets in Lancashire. It allows us to gain a real understanding of how our communities want to be engaged with.”

"I look forward to working with the people of Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre.