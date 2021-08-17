New chief executive arrives at Morecambe Bay Partnership

Hailing originally from Stockport, Sarah had been the CEO of the Wildlife Trust on the Isles of Scilly for the past eight years.

Drawn to the Bay by its unique sense of place, Sarah has worked primarily in nature conservation over the past 23 years having lived all over the UK and in Spain.

Attracted by the Partnership’s reputation for doing amazing work in the community, Sarah is keen to build on Susannah Bleakley’s legacy of broad multi-sector projects helping the Bay to thrive.

Sarah Mason, previously CEO at the Wildlife Trust, Isles of Scilly.

She said “I’m thrilled to be the CEO of the Partnership and to start a new chapter living and working in Morecambe Bay. I love working with people to inspire them about the value of our natural, cultural and built heritage and this amazing place has all of it in spades.”

As early as the age of eight, Sarah was inspired by the frogs, toads and slow worms in her garden, trips to a local gravel pit and holidays in the Norfolk Broads listening and watching birdlife.

She added: ‘’But it’s not just about nature for me. I am a huge supporter of local food, sustainable public transport, volunteering and community action and I am looking forward to seeking out opportunities to support local farmers, growers, and businesses around the Bay.”

Chair of Trustees Tom Burditt, said “We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to the team. She’s got a tough act to follow but we know she’ll bring her own touch of magic to the Partnership and I and the other Trustees are looking forward to working alongside her, working hard to make the Bay a great place to live, study, work or visit.”

Susannah Bleakley handing over the reins to Sarah Mason at the Partnership office.