New canopy at Preston's Market Hall designed to keep out the cold

Designs for a roof to keep out the cold at Preston’s Market Hall are now before planners.

Proposals for the new canopy are being tabled in an effort to make the space warmer for visitors and traders.

Preston City Council (PCC) has lodged the application for Listed Building Consent with its own town planners.

Documents from agent Frank Whittle Partnership (FWP) say: “The proposal includes the remodelling of the current market stall structures’ roofs and the areas in between, to create a single roof structure.

“This proposal aims to mitigate the present issue of cold temperatures inside the market hall building, which is felt by both stallholders and the public and which is caused by the fact the existing market hall has a roof open to the elements, albeit below the Grade II listed canopy.

“The roof structure as proposed, over the top of the pedestrian areas of the market, and connecting to the roofs of the existing market stalls, will lessen the effect of cold temperatures throughout, by creating a single enclosed market space, and deliver a better internal environment for all.”

Preston’s new Market Hall opened under the Victorian Grade II listed flag market canopy in February 2018.

It is part of wider plans to regenerate Preston’s Harris Quarter - bringing a cinema, restaurants, a new public realm and a multi-storey car park to the city centre.

But shortly after the Market Hall threw open its doors traders began to complain of being cold in the glass box, which with no roof, saw heat escaping.

Multiple store holders subsequently vacated the Market Hall complaining of the chill, high rent and drop in footfall due to the ongoing building work. In August it led to councillors at PCC voting to bring a new roof to the structure and slash rents for traders.

In November 2019 a new canopy prototype design or roof was unveiled for Preston Market Hall.

The new roof canopy will be made of a steel frame and transparent plastic panels.

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for Environment and Community Safety at PCC said: “The canopy prototype has been well received by market stall holders and customers. The submission of an application for listed building consent is the next step to help deliver this planned improvement for the Market Hall.

"Following on from this application we’ll be working with traders to ensure minimal disruption during installation so that people in Preston can continue to enjoy the fantastic range of products and food on offer from these local businesses.”