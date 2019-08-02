New cafe to move into Preston's Victorian Miller Arcade

Have your say

A Victorian arcade in Preston will welcome a new café to its halls.

The café will take the place of a clothes shop at the Grade II listed Miller Arcade, which dates back to 1899.

Planning documents from agent Loe Design state: “There is a real opportunity to enhance this side of Miller Arcade, increasing footfall and activity along Birley Street.

“The café proposal will offer high end design, beautiful food and coffee with a healthy undertone. This could be the pull that this street needs.

“With Preston branded an ‘Up and coming northern city’ now is the time to invest in a diverse selection of venues and enriching design schemes.

“This café will bring a bright and sunny vibe to the historical arcade, providing a new cornerstone food outlet and destination for Preston.”

Plans show that the café would also have an outside seating area.

And it would be open seven days a week from 7.30am until 9pm.