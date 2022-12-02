Phil Parkinson, who has a background in business development, has taken over the Art Cafe in Stanley Street and in the past 10 days, with the help of a team of volunteers, has served more than 280 people in need of a warm meal, shelter and advice.

Such is the demand, the team are now looking for bigger premises.

"There should be nobody suffering in 2022", said Phil, 32, who himself has spent time on the streets after losing his nightclub business due to the pandemic.

Phil's new venture, which is called North West People Live Together Daily or NWPLTD, is open from 10am to 5pm daily.

He said: We are offering support, advice, shelter, meals, structure, help with mental health. In order to continue serving the community, he needs donations and volunteers to help in the cafe and with admin tasks.

Phil said: "In the past two weeks we've helped hundreds of people. We're here for anyone.

"People have been walking past us on the way to rob in town for some food, and instead they've come in here and we've stopped them doing that.

"Other people walk straight out of prison across the road and into here, other people are struggling because their energy costs are ruthless, or some people have lost everything due to Covid, like I did."

Currently, Phil and a team of volunteers are paying for every cost out of their own pockets while they attract donations and partnerships with businesses.

He said that becoming a registered charity has had its problems because they do not operate on a referrals basis.

He said: "We will have anyone in here, people need help straight away.

"People have asked 'Why haven't you waited until everything is sorted out?' The answer is because help is needed now."

How does it work?

People walk in, are greeted and are assessed by Phil and his team.

He said: "We're fairly good at quickly working out where people are in life, what they need and whether they're genuine."

The team are working with the Foxton Centre, Salvation Army, Inspire and Freedom Church, and can signpost people to the help needed.

Phil said: "We can't make any promises, but we can try to help as much as we can.

"We want to help get people back to where they deserve to be, but they can't do it on their own.

"It's such a good feeling, knowing you're helping people. I’ve been on the streets, and I know you have to change the mentality, have a task, start saying yes more often."

Expansion

With such a high uptake in the opening two weeks, Phil and his team are concerned their building is already not big enough, and they're looking to expand both in Preston and into surrounding towns.

He said: "We’re looking around. We want to take over the BHS store in Preston, that would be amazing.

"It's the biggest store in the city, so let's open it up and get accomodation upstairs and downstairs we can operate the model we're running here."

