New builds, Green Belt and an extension for Oakmount Day Nursery: New planning applications in South Ribble this week

There have been 30 planning applications registered by South Ribble’s planning department this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST

Among them, people are seeking permission to remove trees, build extensions, replace roofs, and build new homes.

Several of the applications involve Green Belt land.

To find out more about some of the applications registered this week, click on the pages below.

Here's some of the new planning applications in your area this week.

1. South Ribble Borough Council

Here's some of the new planning applications in your area this week. Photo: Google

Bosses at Oakmount Nursery have made a planning application for a first floor infill extension between the two original dwellings properties. In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council they say: "The extension will provide additional space and toilets to Pre-school room. The change of use will allow further growth of the business without the need to extend the premise further."

2. Oakmount Nursery, Kellet Lane, Bamber Bridge

Bosses at Oakmount Nursery have made a planning application for a first floor infill extension between the two original dwellings properties. In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council they say: "The extension will provide additional space and toilets to Pre-school room. The change of use will allow further growth of the business without the need to extend the premise further." Photo: Google

Bosses at Chain House Nursery have made an outline application to build four bungalows on land off Parker Lane, following the demolition of polytunnels. They propose access off Parker Lane.

3. Parker Lane, Whitestake

Bosses at Chain House Nursery have made an outline application to build four bungalows on land off Parker Lane, following the demolition of polytunnels. They propose access off Parker Lane. Photo: Google

Janet and Dave Carter have applied for permission in principle for the construction of up to two dwellings on Green Belt land adjacent to Banks Farm in Dob Lane, Walmer Bridge. The area is 0.49 hectares and is sited between the buildings at Banks Farm (Grade ll Listed) and Banks Cottage Farm to the north, and Lilac Cottage to the south.

4. Land Adjacent To Banks Farm, Dob Lane, Walmer Bridge

Janet and Dave Carter have applied for permission in principle for the construction of up to two dwellings on Green Belt land adjacent to Banks Farm in Dob Lane, Walmer Bridge. The area is 0.49 hectares and is sited between the buildings at Banks Farm (Grade ll Listed) and Banks Cottage Farm to the north, and Lilac Cottage to the south. Photo: Google

