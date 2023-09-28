2 . Oakmount Nursery, Kellet Lane, Bamber Bridge

Bosses at Oakmount Nursery have made a planning application for a first floor infill extension between the two original dwellings properties. In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council they say: "The extension will provide additional space and toilets to Pre-school room. The change of use will allow further growth of the business without the need to extend the premise further." Photo: Google