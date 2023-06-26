The new ‘secret garden’ area, located at West Lancashire Crematorium, is a dedicated memorial area to remember babies and young children, including those lost in the early stages of pregnancy.

The steel tree at the heart of the garden is surrounded by four scatter beds to represent the four seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tree has green leaves which can be removed and engraved with a personal memorial message before being replaced.

Bereaved families will have the opportunity to plant bulbs in the garden area in memory of babies and infants they have lost.

The first service was conducted by Martin Abrams, Spiritual Care and Chaplaincy Lead at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust, who said: “I have been privileged to be involved in the ‘Our Babies’ services, for early pregnancy loss, since the first service around 25 years ago.

“The garden here is for all pregnancy, baby and child loss and I know from previous experience of supporting families at such a terribly sad time that having a baby garden to visit can be very special and helpful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so grateful for the support of the staff at West Lancashire Crematorium in creating the garden, which we have dedicated to be a place of hope and remembrance, where people can come and weep and remember, where uncertainties, grief sadness, love and hope can be expressed, but above all loved ones remembered.”

The steel tree at the heart of the garden is surrounded by four scatter beds to represent the four seasons.

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital’s monthly ‘our babies’ service at the crematorium will also be using the new Four Seasons Baby Garden for each of its regular events.

Alex Bouton, a Co-op Funeral Director, and his wife Charlotte helped to officially open the new garden, in remembrance of the loss of their three-month-old son Finley last year.

Charlotte said: “When we lost Finley, we also lost all our hopes and dreams of seeing the life he should have had and experiencing the joy of him growing up in our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are left with aching arms, indescribable sadness and everlasting love for him.

“Having this beautiful garden to reflect and remember is a precious gift to grieving families like ours.

“The baby loss community is one that none of us want to be part of but the unspoken understanding and empathy between us all is one of the few comforts in our grief.

“Having a memorial garden for us to remember our babies is a wonderful gift from Westerleigh Group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site manager Laura Linnane said: “The loss of a loved one is always a very difficult and emotional time, but losing a baby or infant can be particularly traumatic.

“That’s why we wanted to create a special area, away from the main chapel building and other facilities, where families could come for quiet moments of reflection and remembrance.

“We hope this new garden will be a focus of support and care for those who go through a pregnancy, baby or child loss.”