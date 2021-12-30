Netflix thriller Stay Close - which includes scenes filmed in Morecambe - to hit our screen on New Year's Eve

The highly-anticipated thriller "Stay Close" will arrive on Netflix on New Year's Eve.

As reported earlier this year, many eagle-eyed locals spotted Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt in Morecambe during filming for the series, which is based on a Harlan Coben novel.

Stay Close follows three people who are keeping secrets from those close to them, with Nesbitt playing a detective investigating a disappearance that bears similarities to an unsolved missing persons case 17 years earlier. With their secrets returning to haunt them, how will this impact all of their futures?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Dickinson Patel took this photo of James Nesbitt during a break from filming on Morecambe prom in March.