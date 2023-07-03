Who would you say thank you to if you had to pick just one person?

That’s the question we asked on the Lancashire Post Facebook page ahead of National Thank You Day yesterday – Sunday, July 2.

We all have people in our lives; family and friends, colleagues, teachers, healthcare workers and the like, who often deserve our thanks – but if you had to pick one person, could you?

National Thank You Day - who would you say thank you to?

It’s a difficult decision and one we wanted to know the answer to.

These are some of the special people you wanted to say thank you to ...

Leah Carman

My stem cell donor in Germany for saving my life last year and all the doctors and nurses for helping me survive.

Stuart White

My wife, my absolute best friend and soul mate, for everything she did when my father was in the last year of his life and when he passed away, she was a total rock and I don’t how I would have got through it without her, so Thank You.

Kath Wilkinson

My husband for finally making me happy at 50 years old after a lifetime of disastrous relationships.

Kay Whittle

My mum for just being my mum.

David Clayton

Mr Fagan heart surgeon at Blackpool Victoria hospital for giving me extra years.

Howard Neil Beckett

My wife for being at my side and pulling me through the worst of my illness and not losing hope I would recover.

Joanna Jasinska

My staffy Dexi for always being next to me.

‘My parents for encouraging me to follow my dreams’

Linda Mayer

My parents, when I was 23 I wanted to go to Canada, they encouraged me, never once said don't go. I’m still here at 73, I missed my parents so much when I came, and my dad cried for a long time too. Now both passed but I thank them for encouraging me to follow my dreams.

Dixon Ken Jay

Elvis Presley for the great music.

Tracey MH

My mum for giving me the tools to live life without her.

Katie Shaw

Andrew Shaw for always being the bestest, thoughtful friend - we don’t see each other that much but he’s always been a rock to me.

Kathleen Hughes Was Pinder

My husband Rick Hughes for being there for me through thick and thin. Two major accidents and was my carer and support throughout.

Susan Crawshaw

Steven Tapper for always being there for me and being a loyal and caring friend. I feel blessed to have him in my life.

Samantha Wilkinson

I would say thank you to my 3 adult children for giving me 7 grandchildren.

Maria Smith

Thank you to my beautiful daughter Rhiannon Smith for always being the best mum, despite all the challenges she so bravely faces every day for our special little Archie, my grandson.

Sandra Holland

My mum because she guided me on the right path - miss you mum.

Charles Stanmore

My dad - thank you for being my dad. Miss you, 25 years gone.

Julie Nicholls

Myself as I've always done everything myself.

Steve Fryer