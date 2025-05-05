Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global pop star Natasha Bedingfield made a suprise appearance in Lancashire over the weekend, find out why below.

While the Clarets may have missed out on the league title to Leeds United, there was still plenty to celebrate following their promotion back to the Premier League.

The track has become the unofficial anthem of Burnley’s season, regularly played in the dressing room to celebrate victories.

Bedingfield performed to supporters on the pitch after joining the players' celebrations in the changing room. Picture: Burnley FC

Footage of Burnley’s celebrations recently went viral after promotion was secured with the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United.

Nevertheless, it was still a big surprise to see Bedingfield introduced to the pitch on Saturday after first singing the tune with the players inside the dressing room.

She then performed ‘These Words Are My Own’ and performed with the team during their end-of-season lap of honour.

"Surprising the Burnley players was so much fun, seeing their reactions was priceless,” Bedingfield said.

"I’m incredibly grateful that ‘Unwritten’ has meant so much to them, it’s an incredible story to be a part of.

"Congratulations to the team on such a huge moment, they deserve every bit of it.”

Bedingfield sampled a Bene ‘n’ Hot with Clarets boss Scott Parker. Picture: Burnley FC

Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, hopes Bedingfield will now become a Burnley fan for life.

“What a way to end the season,” he said.

"We’ve been singing ‘Unwritten’ all year so to have Natasha come and join us in person was a real surprise for the lads and we absolutely loved it.

"I think it’s safe to say Natasha is an honorary Claret now.”