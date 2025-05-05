Natasha Bedingfield made a surprise appearance in Lancashire over the weekend - here's why
The 43-year-old singer joined Burnley’s players for a surprise performance of her 2004 hit song ‘Unwritten’ on the Turf Moor pitch following Saturday’s final day 3-1 win over Millwall.
While the Clarets may have missed out on the league title to Leeds United, there was still plenty to celebrate following their promotion back to the Premier League.
The track has become the unofficial anthem of Burnley’s season, regularly played in the dressing room to celebrate victories.
Footage of Burnley’s celebrations recently went viral after promotion was secured with the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United.
Nevertheless, it was still a big surprise to see Bedingfield introduced to the pitch on Saturday after first singing the tune with the players inside the dressing room.
She then performed ‘These Words Are My Own’ and performed with the team during their end-of-season lap of honour.
"Surprising the Burnley players was so much fun, seeing their reactions was priceless,” Bedingfield said.
"I’m incredibly grateful that ‘Unwritten’ has meant so much to them, it’s an incredible story to be a part of.
"Congratulations to the team on such a huge moment, they deserve every bit of it.”
Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, hopes Bedingfield will now become a Burnley fan for life.
“What a way to end the season,” he said.
"We’ve been singing ‘Unwritten’ all year so to have Natasha come and join us in person was a real surprise for the lads and we absolutely loved it.
"I think it’s safe to say Natasha is an honorary Claret now.”