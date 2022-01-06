Nando's announces plans to open restaurant in Lancaster

After many rumours around the city that the popular restaurant would open in the former BHS store, Nando's have finally confirmed the news.

This is despite the chain saying a year ago that it had no plans to open an outlet in the city.

A Nando's spokesman said today, Thursday: "We have just confirmed that Nando’s will be coming to Lancaster this summer on Market Street."

Nando's pictured here at Deepdale Retail Park, is due to open in Lancaster this summer.

Further information is expected to be announced at a later stage, but it appears likely the new restaurant will open in the former BHS building.

BHS closed in 2016, and work finally began in 2019 on redeveloping the Market Street site, including new separate shop fronts on the ground floor and new windows on the first floor, enabling the building to be subdivided inside.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of Gallico Lounge opening a restaurant and Zizzi also declaring their intentions for an eaterie.

The former BHS store in Market Street.