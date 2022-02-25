Mysterious Lancashire woman scoops massive lottery win

The woman's identity has not been fully revealed

The lucky Lancashire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Miss. H for winning this fantastic prize. She has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to making a million new plans with her win. What’s more, this Saturday’s Lotto draw (26 February) has a whopping £11.7M Must Be Won jackpot up for grabs, which has to be won!”