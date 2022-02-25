Mysterious Lancashire woman scoops massive lottery win
A mystery National Lottery winner, known only as Miss. H from Lancashire, has won a fantastic £1,000,000 Lotto prize by matching five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the draw on Saturday January 29.
The lucky Lancashire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Miss. H for winning this fantastic prize. She has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to making a million new plans with her win. What’s more, this Saturday’s Lotto draw (26 February) has a whopping £11.7M Must Be Won jackpot up for grabs, which has to be won!”
Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.